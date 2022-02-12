Previous
We had some rain last week by ludwigsdiana
200 / 365

We had some rain last week

but I managed to keep some grapes dry thanks to pip camera.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Maggiemae ace
Whatever a pip camera is, is fabulous! fav
February 12th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
Now that is such fun! :)
February 12th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful result of the editing.
February 12th, 2022  
