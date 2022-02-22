Sign up
Previous
Next
210 / 365
Painted flowers
I had some fun in PS
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th July 2021 11:56am
Tags
hibiscus
winghong_ho
Nice edit, looks like painting.
February 22nd, 2022
Christina
Great effects - looks like you've painted this :)
February 22nd, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
This works so well! Lovely!
February 22nd, 2022
