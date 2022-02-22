Previous
Next
Painted flowers by ludwigsdiana
210 / 365

Painted flowers

I had some fun in PS
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Nice edit, looks like painting.
February 22nd, 2022  
Christina
Great effects - looks like you've painted this :)
February 22nd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
This works so well! Lovely!
February 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise