An odd couple by ludwigsdiana
216 / 365

An odd couple

Trying out the NightCafe to see if I want to use it next month.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Wow! I really thought it was a good painting :D
February 28th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
It would be fun to see your use of it
February 28th, 2022  
