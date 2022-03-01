Previous
Reflections by ludwigsdiana
217 / 365

Reflections

on a cloudy and wet day. We are having the most unusual weather atm. When I left home it was fine, by the time I got to Vergegelen, it was drizzling and very hot.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Maggiemae ace
Perfection in balance and such attractive architecture! fav
March 5th, 2022  
