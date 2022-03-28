Previous
The gull suddenly took off by ludwigsdiana
244 / 365

The gull suddenly took off

and again I was not ready. Will have to go out more often and practice.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
moni kozi ace
What a great shot! That perfect V shape!
March 28th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's pretty good!
March 28th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
❤️
March 28th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2022  
