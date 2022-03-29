Sign up
245 / 365
He came right over my head
If I would have faced the other direction, I would have been looking into the sun and probably not even seen this gull.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5959
photos
307
followers
242
following
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
1902
1900
1909
244
1910
245
1903
1901
Tags
kelp-gull
Christina
That gull was obviously on a mission!
March 29th, 2022
