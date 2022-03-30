Sign up
246 / 365
Juvenile gull taking off
I am not sure if this juvenile on the left is the same as the kelp gull on the right.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Tags
beach-walk-cold-wind
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice capture of the take off!
March 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
A clean beach scene like this as well as a flying bird, gets my fav!
March 30th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful shot. I think those juveniles are both kelp gulls. We’ve that species here too and they look the same!
March 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great inflight action.
March 30th, 2022
