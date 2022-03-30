Previous
Juvenile gull taking off by ludwigsdiana
Juvenile gull taking off

I am not sure if this juvenile on the left is the same as the kelp gull on the right.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman
Nice capture of the take off!
March 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae
A clean beach scene like this as well as a flying bird, gets my fav!
March 30th, 2022  
Jacqueline
Beautiful shot. I think those juveniles are both kelp gulls. We’ve that species here too and they look the same!
March 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Great inflight action.
March 30th, 2022  
