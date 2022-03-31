Sign up
247 / 365
Layers and patterns of sand
left by the outgoing tide.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5967
photos
307
followers
242
following
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Tags
beachwalk-strand
winghong_ho
Beautiful scene. It seems the water is not so deep in the beach.
March 31st, 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
So pretty.
March 31st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
I really can't get enough of that turquoise in the water.
March 31st, 2022
