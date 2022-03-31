Previous
Layers and patterns of sand by ludwigsdiana
247 / 365

Layers and patterns of sand

left by the outgoing tide.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
winghong_ho
Beautiful scene. It seems the water is not so deep in the beach.
March 31st, 2022  
Carolinesdreams ace
So pretty.
March 31st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
I really can't get enough of that turquoise in the water.
March 31st, 2022  
