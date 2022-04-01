Previous
Beauty slowly fading by ludwigsdiana
248 / 365

Beauty slowly fading

as we are well into Autumn already. Some of the roses are still looking lovely although they are almost past their prime.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A ace
Still beautiful!
April 1st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm so fond of duotone roses
April 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
And tremendous focus!
April 1st, 2022  
Hazel ace
So very beautiful!
April 1st, 2022  
