248 / 365
Beauty slowly fading
as we are well into Autumn already. Some of the roses are still looking lovely although they are almost past their prime.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5971
photos
307
followers
242
following
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
old-nectar
Kathy A
ace
Still beautiful!
April 1st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'm so fond of duotone roses
April 1st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
And tremendous focus!
April 1st, 2022
Hazel
ace
So very beautiful!
April 1st, 2022
