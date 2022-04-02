Sign up
249 / 365
Typical building style
in Tulbagh, which is a town about one and a half hours from here It was established in 1795. I decided to use the oil paint filter in PS.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
tulbagh-buildings
winghong_ho
The historical building looks clean and neat. Great capture.
April 2nd, 2022
