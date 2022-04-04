Previous
Next
Another historical building by ludwigsdiana
251 / 365

Another historical building

in Tulbagh using the oilpaint filter in PS.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
It looks quite natural so well done!
April 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise