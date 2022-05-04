Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
281 / 365
Just lazing around
in an enclosure at the giraffe house. I was rather surprised to see this croc there.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6102
photos
304
followers
242
following
76% complete
View this month »
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
Latest from all albums
1938
280
1936
1944
281
1939
1937
1945
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nasty-looking-teeth
moni kozi
ace
Holy smokes, Diana! You surely have some original encounters :D Your fauna is rather exotic. i like to see these in your photos. they make me think how commonplace they are on the other side of the world... and so exotic on this side
May 4th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
not in the giraffe house I'm hoping 😂
May 4th, 2022
narayani
Great shot
May 4th, 2022
Wylie
ace
This looks like a real croc, not one of those sissy alligators:) Nice shot of it sunbaking.
May 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close