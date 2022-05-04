Previous
Just lazing around by ludwigsdiana
Just lazing around

in an enclosure at the giraffe house. I was rather surprised to see this croc there.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
Holy smokes, Diana! You surely have some original encounters :D Your fauna is rather exotic. i like to see these in your photos. they make me think how commonplace they are on the other side of the world... and so exotic on this side
May 4th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
not in the giraffe house I'm hoping 😂
May 4th, 2022  
narayani
Great shot
May 4th, 2022  
Wylie ace
This looks like a real croc, not one of those sissy alligators:) Nice shot of it sunbaking.
May 4th, 2022  
