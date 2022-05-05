Sign up
Previous
Next
282 / 365
I was sure he was talking to me
from high above. One of the few giraffes at giraffe house.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
281
1939
1937
1945
282
1940
1946
1938
wonderful-animals
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, he definitely had something to say! Lovely shot.
May 5th, 2022
Chris
ace
Oh very beautiful Diana. Great shot.
May 5th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous shot! I love giraffes!
May 5th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful portrait. Especially if one thinks of the difference in height
May 5th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Fantastic capture. I so like giraffes.
May 5th, 2022
Chris
ace
May be asking for a copy of this wonderful shot.
May 5th, 2022
