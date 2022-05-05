Previous
I was sure he was talking to me by ludwigsdiana
282 / 365

I was sure he was talking to me

from high above. One of the few giraffes at giraffe house.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, he definitely had something to say! Lovely shot.
May 5th, 2022  
Chris ace
Oh very beautiful Diana. Great shot.
May 5th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous shot! I love giraffes!
May 5th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful portrait. Especially if one thinks of the difference in height
May 5th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Fantastic capture. I so like giraffes.
May 5th, 2022  
Chris ace
May be asking for a copy of this wonderful shot.
May 5th, 2022  
