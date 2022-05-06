Previous
Monteiro's Hornbill by ludwigsdiana
283 / 365

Monteiro's Hornbill

a species native to the dry woodlands of southwestern Africa. A pity it was hiding it's lovely long tale behind the container.

I had to interrupt my downloading and comments for three and a half hours due to loadshedding which has started here again :-(
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Joan Robillard ace
WOnderful capture
May 6th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
What a great beak
May 6th, 2022  
Pam ace
Amazing bird. I love its patterns, and colorful beak. I am sorry about your electricity!
May 6th, 2022  
narayani
Funky looking bird
May 6th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a fabulously interesting looking bird
May 6th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Never seen this before
May 6th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Never seen this one, what a cool beak he has!
May 6th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful bird and great capture.
May 6th, 2022  
