283 / 365
Monteiro's Hornbill
a species native to the dry woodlands of southwestern Africa. A pity it was hiding it's lovely long tale behind the container.
I had to interrupt my downloading and comments for three and a half hours due to loadshedding which has started here again :-(
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
seen-at-giraffe-house
Joan Robillard
WOnderful capture
May 6th, 2022
Sharon Lee
What a great beak
May 6th, 2022
Pam
Amazing bird. I love its patterns, and colorful beak. I am sorry about your electricity!
May 6th, 2022
narayani
Funky looking bird
May 6th, 2022
Kathy A
Such a fabulously interesting looking bird
May 6th, 2022
moni kozi
Never seen this before
May 6th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
Never seen this one, what a cool beak he has!
May 6th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful bird and great capture.
May 6th, 2022
