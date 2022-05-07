Previous
A very loud Hornbill by ludwigsdiana
284 / 365

A very loud Hornbill

whose name I could not find. I will have to go back again. As usual shot through the fence which is still visible at the bottom. Why do the always choose such bad spots to perch.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
