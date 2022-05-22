Previous
Such loud characters by ludwigsdiana
Such loud characters

are the Monteiro's Hornbills. It was rather deafening and I did not stay too long. this one was all hunched up after being scolded by it's mate.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Brigette
Gosh what a bird
May 22nd, 2022  
