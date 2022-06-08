Previous
These eyes . . . . by ludwigsdiana
315 / 365

These eyes . . . .

of this little Scops Owl looked so sad when I saw him again. I immediately thought of one of my favourite songs that came out in the same year that I got married in 1969.
For the song title by The Guess Who. Bob

https://youtu.be/Dizc8jVdIh8
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Diana

