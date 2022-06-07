Previous
Junior wanted to play by ludwigsdiana
314 / 365

Junior wanted to play

hide and seek but dad was not interested. He kept running behind the olive tree, coming out on the other side peeping at dad. It was quite amusing to watch.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Diana

