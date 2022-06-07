Sign up
314 / 365
Junior wanted to play
hide and seek but dad was not interested. He kept running behind the olive tree, coming out on the other side peeping at dad. It was quite amusing to watch.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6236
photos
302
followers
244
following
86% complete
View this month »
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd June 2022 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dikkop-2-months-old
