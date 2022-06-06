Previous
New flowers between the herbs by ludwigsdiana
311 / 365

New flowers between the herbs

in the salad refrigerator at my local delicatessen. I am used to seeing all kinds of tiny flowers, I even have violas in my garden for salads. I have never seen these, especially not so huge. I bought them for a photo, but will try them too.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
julia ace
The are Abutilon flowers or Chinese lanterns.. never heard of being able to eat them.. but Google said you can.. sweet or savory dishes..
June 6th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
June 6th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 6th, 2022  
