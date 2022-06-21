Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
329 / 365
And off she went
Here one can clearly see how tattered some of her tail feathers are.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6294
photos
302
followers
244
following
90% complete
View this month »
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Latest from all albums
328
1984
1992
1986
1987
1985
1993
329
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
morticia
Peter
ace
Stunning bird in flight image full of wonderful detail and colour Diana, Fav:)
June 21st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, what a brilliant bird shot - so sharp and clear
June 21st, 2022
Shanne
great capture of this bird
June 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
The eyes are very focused looking for prey.
June 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close