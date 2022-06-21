Previous
Next
And off she went by ludwigsdiana
329 / 365

And off she went

Here one can clearly see how tattered some of her tail feathers are.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
Stunning bird in flight image full of wonderful detail and colour Diana, Fav:)
June 21st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, what a brilliant bird shot - so sharp and clear
June 21st, 2022  
Shanne
great capture of this bird
June 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The eyes are very focused looking for prey.
June 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise