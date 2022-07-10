Previous
Next
The faffed barn by ludwigsdiana
348 / 365

The faffed barn

with the old tractor at Delvera.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
This is most beautiful - the processing choice was the best! fav
July 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise