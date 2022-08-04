Sign up
Photo 373
Such elegant creatures
As I was in the area, I decide to pop in and see them. There are only two black swans outside of the lion park. I had enough lions last month, so did not want to pay the fee to go in again.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
7
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6470
photos
302
followers
241
following
102% complete
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
2030
372
2028
2036
2031
373
2029
2037
black-swans
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely curve of the neck
August 4th, 2022
Christina
Love the way you've cropped this
August 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Red eyes and a beak to match - a lovely arc!
August 4th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful curved neck and great pop of red.
August 4th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Elegant & graceful..
August 4th, 2022
winghong_ho
So beautiful with great details.
August 4th, 2022
Pat
A lovely capture and composition, great details too.
August 4th, 2022
