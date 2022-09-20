Previous
Leucadendron by ludwigsdiana
Photo 420

Leucadendron

I just love these unusual looking flowers.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet and so beautifully presented ! fav
September 20th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful soft and warm colours. Excellent sharpness and focus
September 20th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful flower.
September 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
September 20th, 2022  
