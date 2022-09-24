Previous
Next
Bird of paradise by ludwigsdiana
Photo 424

Bird of paradise

still on my windowsill. Some have become so unsightly on the bush, that I cut it to get a better shot.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise