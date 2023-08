The Queen of birds

and she also has a king!



I spent most of the day out and about and popped in at the Giraffe House. Much to my delight the birds enjoyed the sunshine and were active. (these cranes in particular)



The Grey Crowned Crane is my daughter Katja's favourite bird. She immediately wanted a photo so I had to edit one of the many. I did two edits and sent them to her. She said this was her favourite, so here it is with a little bit of Adamski as the background was too busy.



I will post the original tomorrow.