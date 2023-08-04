Previous
Grey crowned Crane by ludwigsdiana
Photo 716

Grey crowned Crane

There were so many weeds after all the rain.

See the edited version I posted yesterday here
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
Wow this is stunning and an instant Fav
August 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love this ! such a proud looking bird ! fav
August 4th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture of those wonderful feathers
August 4th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
August 4th, 2023  
katy ace
I actually like this one with him in the green
August 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise