Photo 716
Photo 716
Grey crowned Crane
There were so many weeds after all the rain.
See the edited version I posted yesterday
here
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
5
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7908
photos
306
followers
184
following
196% complete
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
2395
2401
2393
715
2396
2402
2394
716
Views
22
Comments
5
5
Fav's
4
4
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
too-many-weeds
Rosie Kind
ace
Wow this is stunning and an instant Fav
August 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love this ! such a proud looking bird ! fav
August 4th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture of those wonderful feathers
August 4th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
August 4th, 2023
katy
ace
I actually like this one with him in the green
August 4th, 2023
