Isnt she lovely by ludwigsdiana
Photo 717

Isnt she lovely

I just had to get a closer shot, even if some of you will miss the legs ;-)
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
moni kozi
Oh wow! Stunning!
August 5th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Fabulous!
August 5th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Isn't she. So beautiful and clear. Love it.
August 5th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Awesome bird. :)
August 5th, 2023  
