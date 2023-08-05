Sign up
Photo 717
Isnt she lovely
I just had to get a closer shot, even if some of you will miss the legs ;-)
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7912
photos
306
followers
184
following
196% complete
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
2396
2402
2394
716
717
2403
2397
2395
Views 9
9
Comments 4
4
Fav's 3
3
Album
Extras
Tags
grey-crowned-crane
moni kozi
Oh wow! Stunning!
August 5th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Fabulous!
August 5th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Isn't she. So beautiful and clear. Love it.
August 5th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Awesome bird. :)
August 5th, 2023
