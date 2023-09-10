Previous
Flowering sand dunes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 751

Flowering sand dunes

on the beach at Strandfontein, with Simonstown across the False Bay.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Lou Ann ace
What a gorgeous scene.
September 10th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
what a wonderful view and capture. It looks so expansive and the wild flowers really add to the view. Beautiful
September 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely flowers and layering
September 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great mass of flowers.
September 10th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture with the beautiful wild flowers in the foreground and the mountains in the background.
September 10th, 2023  
