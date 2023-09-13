Previous
The water seems to be too cold by ludwigsdiana
Photo 754

The water seems to be too cold

for this white faced duck. It kept on lifting the foot up.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nicely processed!
September 13th, 2023  
Kate ace
Love the processing
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise