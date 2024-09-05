Previous
He posed for a minute by ludwigsdiana
He posed for a minute

other than that, flitting from flower to flower. The pincushions are at their best now.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely shot and gorgeous bird
September 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fantastic shot
September 5th, 2024  
narayani ace
Fabulous shot
September 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Superb clarity, details...love the colors, composition
September 5th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow wonderful detail!
September 5th, 2024  
