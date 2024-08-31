Sign up
Fly high little Angel
Yesterday was one of the saddest days of my life.
A while ago I posted a collage of my nephew and his pegnant wife at their babyshower.
Their daughter Skyla was born yesterday morning and shortly after delivery, her heart stopped beating! She is now with Jesus.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
sacred-ibis
Kathy A
ace
I'm so sorry to hear such sad news Diana. Thinking of you all x
August 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 31st, 2024
Brian
ace
Condolences to all. 🙏🏻 God's comfort during this time, in the mighty name of Jesus.
August 31st, 2024
Dianne
ace
Such a very sad time for the family.
August 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh Diana that is such sad news.
August 31st, 2024
