Fly high little Angel by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1071

Fly high little Angel

Yesterday was one of the saddest days of my life.

A while ago I posted a collage of my nephew and his pegnant wife at their babyshower.

Their daughter Skyla was born yesterday morning and shortly after delivery, her heart stopped beating! She is now with Jesus.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
I’m so sorry to hear such sad news Diana. Thinking of you all x
August 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 31st, 2024  
Brian ace
Condolences to all. 🙏🏻 God's comfort during this time, in the mighty name of Jesus.
August 31st, 2024  
Dianne ace
Such a very sad time for the family.
August 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh Diana that is such sad news.
August 31st, 2024  
