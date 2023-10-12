Previous
Stained glass windows by ludwigsdiana
Photo 783

Stained glass windows

in a wooden door of an Italian restaurant. I love the colours in there. bob
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
The windows are very gorgeous and your photo is truly best twin view on black because they pop even more
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise