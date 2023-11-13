Sign up
Previous
Photo 815
As green as they come
I was so delighted while pruning a tree yesterday to spot this beautiful chameleon.
Unfortunately he was not too happy to hear my camera and crept deeper into the tree as fast as he could. This is the only proper shot I could get.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
4
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8308
photos
310
followers
178
following
223% complete
9
4
4
Extras
chameleon
John Falconer
ace
Fantastic capture it certainly is very colourful.
November 13th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh my word, he is so beautifully coloured! Great catch!
November 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are just so striking
November 13th, 2023
Cordiander
Beautiful. What a nature artwork!
November 13th, 2023
