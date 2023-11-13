Previous
As green as they come by ludwigsdiana
Photo 815

As green as they come

I was so delighted while pruning a tree yesterday to spot this beautiful chameleon.

Unfortunately he was not too happy to hear my camera and crept deeper into the tree as fast as he could. This is the only proper shot I could get.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Diana

John Falconer ace
Fantastic capture it certainly is very colourful.
November 13th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh my word, he is so beautifully coloured! Great catch!
November 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are just so striking
November 13th, 2023  
Cordiander
Beautiful. What a nature artwork!
November 13th, 2023  
