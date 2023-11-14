Previous
I thought I would try ICM by ludwigsdiana
I thought I would try ICM

and play with the plants across the road from us.

My neighbour has beautiful aloes and lavender and I liked the colour combination.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
November 14th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Great result! Well done
November 14th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding ICM it reminds me of candles
November 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful and colorful pattern
November 14th, 2023  
katy ace
I like the spiky results of this one
November 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
November 14th, 2023  
Rob Falbo
Very nice effect.
November 14th, 2023  
