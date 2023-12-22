Previous
A secretiv appearance by ludwigsdiana
A secretiv appearance

as I have never seen one at Spier before.

On odd occasioons I see one here where we live, but seldom to capture one.

This one is obviously in the moult and will soon be a nonsescrpt grey bird.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find and bokeh - so the moult explains its scruffy look ! - glad you pointed this out !
December 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Great find and fantastic capture
December 22nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
December 22nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, what a beauty. I’ve never seen one of these before
December 22nd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Nice find even though he doesn`t seem to want to participate. I like your composition and the curved stem above him.
December 22nd, 2023  
