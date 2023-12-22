Sign up
Previous
Photo 854
A secretiv appearance
as I have never seen one at Spier before.
On odd occasioons I see one here where we live, but seldom to capture one.
This one is obviously in the moult and will soon be a nonsescrpt grey bird.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8466
photos
305
followers
154
following
Tags
yelow-bishop
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find and bokeh - so the moult explains its scruffy look ! - glad you pointed this out !
December 22nd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Great find and fantastic capture
December 22nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
December 22nd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow, what a beauty. I’ve never seen one of these before
December 22nd, 2023
Linda Godwin
Nice find even though he doesn`t seem to want to participate. I like your composition and the curved stem above him.
December 22nd, 2023
