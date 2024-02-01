Previous
How lucky can one be by ludwigsdiana
Photo 895

How lucky can one be

kayaking on the waterways around the apartment blocks where one lives.

There is a complex with a bird sanctuary just out of CT called Century City. I went there to take pics of birds, but it was much too hot!

On the way back to the car, I spotted these guys as I was crossing a bridge. That was the right place to be, as we are having a horrible heatwave.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Joan Robillard ace
How nice
February 1st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely candid capture and I like the reflections.
February 1st, 2024  
