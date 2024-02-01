Sign up
Previous
Photo 895
How lucky can one be
kayaking on the waterways around the apartment blocks where one lives.
There is a complex with a bird sanctuary just out of CT called Century City. I went there to take pics of birds, but it was much too hot!
On the way back to the car, I spotted these guys as I was crossing a bridge. That was the right place to be, as we are having a horrible heatwave.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8630
photos
309
followers
157
following
Tags
intaka-island
Joan Robillard
ace
How nice
February 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely candid capture and I like the reflections.
February 1st, 2024
