Birds of a feather

flock together. A few days ago I went to a place I had never been before, but heard so much about it. It is a popular place to take photos of birds.



It was much too hot to walk around, so I just took a quick look around and a few photos. I have never seen so many sacred ibis and cormorants on one spot.



The quality is not very good as everything was a bit too far for me.



