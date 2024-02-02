Previous
Birds of a feather by ludwigsdiana
Photo 896

Birds of a feather

flock together. A few days ago I went to a place I had never been before, but heard so much about it. It is a popular place to take photos of birds.

It was much too hot to walk around, so I just took a quick look around and a few photos. I have never seen so many sacred ibis and cormorants on one spot.

The quality is not very good as everything was a bit too far for me.

2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
245% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool capture!
February 2nd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
How vry lovely....basking in the sunshine.
February 2nd, 2024  
katy ace
I think it is fabulously clear, and very fascinating to see so many in one place like this. FAV
February 2nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
I guess that's what we do here... We are all birds of a feather flocking together.
February 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent find
February 2nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture and title.
February 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like party time
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise