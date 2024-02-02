Sign up
Photo 896
Birds of a feather
flock together. A few days ago I went to a place I had never been before, but heard so much about it. It is a popular place to take photos of birds.
It was much too hot to walk around, so I just took a quick look around and a few photos. I have never seen so many sacred ibis and cormorants on one spot.
The quality is not very good as everything was a bit too far for me.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
7
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags
ace
Very cool capture!
February 2nd, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
How vry lovely....basking in the sunshine.
February 2nd, 2024
katy
ace
I think it is fabulously clear, and very fascinating to see so many in one place like this. FAV
February 2nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
I guess that's what we do here... We are all birds of a feather flocking together.
February 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent find
February 2nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture and title.
February 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like party time
February 2nd, 2024
