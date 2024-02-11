Previous
Flamingos with a bit of faffing by ludwigsdiana
Flamingos with a bit of faffing

as they were not well in focus.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Linda Godwin
Nicely done!
February 11th, 2024  
katy ace
Lovely, artistic effect and very well done considering how far away they were
February 11th, 2024  
