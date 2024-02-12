Sign up
Photo 906
Photo 906
This couple was also around
albeit a bit far away. They were moving all the time with feathers blowing in the wind. He did stop and smile though.
It seems as if this month will be filled with animals and bushland, I just have too many pics ;-)
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8674
photos
308
followers
144
following
248% complete
Tags
ostrich-inverdoorn
Linda Godwin
They look so happy in that beautiful environment! The male is smiling!
February 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Splendid capture!
February 12th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Such fabulous creatures
February 12th, 2024
