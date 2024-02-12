Previous
This couple was also around by ludwigsdiana
Photo 906

This couple was also around

albeit a bit far away. They were moving all the time with feathers blowing in the wind. He did stop and smile though.

It seems as if this month will be filled with animals and bushland, I just have too many pics ;-)
12th February 2024

Diana

Linda Godwin
They look so happy in that beautiful environment! The male is smiling!
February 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Splendid capture!
February 12th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Such fabulous creatures
February 12th, 2024  
