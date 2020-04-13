Previous
Malachite Sunbird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1188

Malachite Sunbird

As one can see on the head, these are not quite finished yet. They are still two toned, which will change to one colour. Maybe by next week they should have gone through the eclipse.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
Wow, the colour just gets better and better
April 13th, 2020  
