Unusual to find by ludwigsdiana
Unusual to find

a Malachite Sunbird which has not started the eclipse yet. Caught in the early morning light from the other side of the feeder, where some white Plumbago is growing.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
