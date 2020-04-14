Sign up
Photo 1189
Unusual to find
a Malachite Sunbird which has not started the eclipse yet. Caught in the early morning light from the other side of the feeder, where some white Plumbago is growing.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3572
photos
253
followers
181
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
9th April 2020 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
malachite-not-in-eclipse-yet
