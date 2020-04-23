Previous
Next
My favourite plate by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1198

My favourite plate

caught in the lensball. I bought this plate on an antique fair in Tokyo in 1970.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's really so clever - fantastic technique and the plate looks lovely too!
April 23rd, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh I love it, very creative. fav.
April 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise