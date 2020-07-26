Previous
Weaver Airbnb by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1292

Weaver Airbnb

on my neighbours porch. This seems to be a developer as he first started to build on the feeder bottle. When that did not work, he started on the railing above. Finally he decided to build next to the bottle ;-)
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Annie D ace
hahaha great title
July 26th, 2020  
Babs ace
Ha ha, maybe he is hopeful to having more than one partner.
July 26th, 2020  
