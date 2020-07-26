Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1292
Weaver Airbnb
on my neighbours porch. This seems to be a developer as he first started to build on the feeder bottle. When that did not work, he started on the railing above. Finally he decided to build next to the bottle ;-)
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3881
photos
262
followers
191
following
353% complete
View this month »
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
Latest from all albums
1297
1290
1291
1298
1289
1299
1292
1290
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th July 2020 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weaver-airbnb
Annie D
ace
hahaha great title
July 26th, 2020
Babs
ace
Ha ha, maybe he is hopeful to having more than one partner.
July 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close