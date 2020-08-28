Sign up
Photo 1325
The wild Atlantic
on the other side of the Lagoon in Langebaan. As one can see, it is raining quite heavily to the left.
I just checked my exif, does someone know why there are only all these figures instead of exposure?
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
wonderful-atlantic-ocean-langebaan
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful shore scene. Like those blues.
August 28th, 2020
Loopy-Lou
ace
Beautiful capture
August 28th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Oooh fantastic colours! Love seeing the surf. No idea why the exif came up differently. How odd!
August 28th, 2020
