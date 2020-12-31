Previous
Waterlily by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1450

Waterlily

although the coots and geese have been eating some, there are still plenty of flowers looking healthy.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Sylvia ace
Very pretty Lily Pad flower.
December 31st, 2020  
narayani
Lovely
December 31st, 2020  
