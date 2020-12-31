Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1450
Waterlily
although the coots and geese have been eating some, there are still plenty of flowers looking healthy.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4355
photos
264
followers
213
following
397% complete
View this month »
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
Latest from all albums
1446
1448
1447
1456
1449
1448
1457
1450
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
21st November 2020 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterlily-darters-dam
Sylvia
ace
Very pretty Lily Pad flower.
December 31st, 2020
narayani
Lovely
December 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close