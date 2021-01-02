Previous
Next
A special treat by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1452

A special treat

watching this Heron try to get the frog in it's mouth. Unfortunately it was a bit far away and trying to walk out of the frame. Bob
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
397% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kat
Wonderful capture
January 2nd, 2021  
Rob Z ace
Such a good catch - poor frog but happy heron...
January 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise