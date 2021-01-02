Sign up
Photo 1452
A special treat
watching this Heron try to get the frog in it's mouth. Unfortunately it was a bit far away and trying to walk out of the frame. Bob
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4361
photos
264
followers
213
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th December 2020 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heron-frog
Kat
Wonderful capture
January 2nd, 2021
Rob Z
ace
Such a good catch - poor frog but happy heron...
January 2nd, 2021
