Photo 1454
Spotted on a country road
and just had to stop and take a closer look.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
antiques-country-road
amyK
ace
Interesting scene and nice processing
January 4th, 2021
