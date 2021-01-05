Sign up
Photo 1455
I love orchids
and have so many that are blooming.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4370
photos
268
followers
216
following
398% complete
View this month »
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
Latest from all albums
1460
1451
1454
1452
1461
1462
1453
1455
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
28th November 2020 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
so-
,
much-fun-processing
Elizabeth
ace
This is lovely! I'm enjoying your orchid shots.
January 5th, 2021
Kat
Beautiful
January 5th, 2021
