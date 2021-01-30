Previous
Next
PS play that I forgot how to do by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1480

PS play that I forgot how to do

Sylvia @srpphotos did a beauty last year and was kind enough to give the the details again, Select flower, inverse, filter, distort, wave and play with sliders.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise