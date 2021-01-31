Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1481
Almost ready for harvest
which normally starts end of February. Did a little painting in PS.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4448
photos
274
followers
222
following
405% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Views
10
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
4th January 2021 11:32am
Tags
grapes-idiom
Brigette
ace
Bring on the Chardonnay
January 31st, 2021
